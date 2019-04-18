× Greedy Goats Return To Wilson Park In Fayetteville Next Week

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) — The Greedy Goats are coming back, hungrier than ever.

Fayetteville’s famous four-legged cleanup volunteers will be returning to Wilson Park starting Tuesday (April 23) from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily to consume the invasive plants there. The goats should stick around, barring rain, through Saturday, April 27.

Greedy Goats of Arkansas have served as entertainment and education tools for park-goers since 2015. The goats are used to clean up invasive plant species such as honeysuckle, privet and other aggressive plants.

The community is invited to watch the goats at work on the south side of the park near Louise Avenue. Those who miss the opportunity will get others when the goats return in July and again in October.

Those who would like to volunteer to help keep the city parks and trails free of invasive plant species can contact Kristina Jones at parksvolunteer@fayetteville-ar.gov. More information on invasive plant species and how to contain them can be found here.