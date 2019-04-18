Nicaraguan Man Sentenced To Over 23 Years For Running Arkansas Drug Operation Out Of Prison

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KFSM) — A Nicaraguan man was sentenced to more than 23 years in federal prison for his role in a drug trafficking organization.

Larry Navarrete, 38, has been on the Drug Enforcement Administration’s (DEA) radar since 2015 when investigators found that he used numerous cell phones while incarcerated in a California prison to direct shipment of methamphetamine to the Western District of Arkansas. He also coordinated payments owed to him for the drugs being shipped.

At the time, Navarrete was serving sentences in California due to a state conviction.

In May 2017 Navarrete was sentenced to 20 years in prison on one count of conspiracy to distribute meth.

Upon returning to California to serve the remainder of his state sentences, Navarrete again obtained and used contraband cell phones to direct the shipment of meth to the Western District of Arkansas

In the fall of 2017 sources told Fayetteville DEA agents that Navarrete contacted them from the California prison requesting their assistance in the distribution of meth in Arkansas.

In October 2017, Agents arranged and conducted a controlled purchase of meth coordinated by Navarrete, who was assisted by his co-conspirators located in Arkansas. Agents recovered almost 104 grams of meth from the coordinated purchase.

Navarrete was indicted by a federal grand jury in January 2018 and entered a guilty plea in December 2018.

Navarrete was sentenced Wednesday (April 17) to over 23 years in federal prison followed by six years of supervised release for conspiracy to distribute meth.

He will serve the remainder of his state sentence and the two sentences imposed in the federal cases in the Bureau of Prisons. The two federal sentences will run consecutive to one another.