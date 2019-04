FORT SMITH, Ark. (KFSM) — Police are searching for suspects they say attempted to break into a Fort Smith home.

According to police, the suspects were caught on a home security camera in the Painter Lane/Moody Hill area and appear to be attempting to break in.

If you have any information about the suspects, you’re asked to call Fort Smith Crime Stoppers at 78-CRIME or you can contact Detectives Crelia (479-709-5201) or O’Connor (479-709-5260) directly.