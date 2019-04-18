Portion Of Northwest A Street In Bentonville To Close Next Week For Repairs

BENTONVILLE (KFSM) — A portion of Northwest A Street in Bentonville will close next week for street surfacing repairs.

Northwest A from Northwest Linebarger Lane to Northwest Turner Drive in north Bentonville will close starting at 7:30 a.m. Monday (April 22) and will remain closed through 4 p.m. Friday, April 26.

Barricades and detour signs will be posted. Weather or other unforeseen circumstances could extend the closure.

Anyone with questions can contact Street Manager Tony Davis with the City of Bentonville at (479) 271-3130.