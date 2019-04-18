× Rogers Man Gets 30 Years For Child Porn Charges

BENTONVILLE (KFSM) — Roughly six years after his arrest, a Rogers man has been sentenced to 30 years in prison for possessing more than a dozen files of child pornography.

Larry Johnson, 55, pleaded guilty last week in Benton County Circuit Court to 10 counts of distributing, possession or viewing matter depicting sexually explicit conduct involving a child.

Judge Brad Karren also handed Johnson a seven-year suspended sentence that will begin when Johnson is released from the state Department of Correction.

Johnson also will have to register as a sex offender and is barred from any unsupervised contact with minors.

The Benton County Sheriff’s Office arrested Johnson in May 2013 after investigators linked child porn being shared online to Johnson’s home, according to a probable cause affidavit.

Investigators searched hardware and software seized from Johnson’s home, finding more than 10 sexually explicit photos of children and four videos of child pornography.

In Arkansas, distributing child porn is a Class C, which are punishable by up to 10 years in prison and a maximum fine of $10,000, according to Arkansas Code Annotated 5-4-401.