Siloam Springs Police Searching For Missing 16-Year-Old Girl

SILOAM SPRINGS, Ark. (KFSM) — The Siloam Springs Police Department is asking for the public's help locating a missing teen.

Wyllow Mistyke Roberts, 16, was last seen getting off a school bus in Siloam Springs on Wednesday (April 17). She is 5 foot 7, 100 pounds and has brown hair and brown eyes.

She was wearing a black shirt, blue jeans and black shoes. Police say she may possibly be in the Fort Smith area.

Captian Derek Spicer with the Siloam Springs Police Department said officers are going door to door in search of Roberts.

If anyone has any information as to Wyllow’s whereabouts, please contact the Siloam Springs Police Department at (479) 524-4118 or via email at tips@siloamsprings.com.