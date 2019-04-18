Springdale Man Sentenced To 10 Years In Federal Prison For Drug Trafficking

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KFSM) — A Springdale man has been sentenced to 10 years in federal prison for one count of possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine.

Jorge Corona, 26, tried to flee on foot after being pulled over for driving with a suspended license but was caught after a short distance.

Investigators found a loaded pistol with an extended magazine on Corona’s waistband, an Arizona Iced Tea can with a secret compartment containing an ounce of meth, a digital scale, baggies, a meth pipe, four clonazepam pills and marijuana.

According to a press release, Corona was on active state probation and had signed waivers allowing law enforcement to search his residence at any time.

At his home, they found almost 30 grams of meth, a bong, digital scales, two syringes, a box of plastic baggies, 60 rounds of ammunition and a stolen 9mm caliber pistol.