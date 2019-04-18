× Timely Hitting Leads Arkansas To Win Over Mississippi State

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM)–Isaiah Campbell pitched a gem and Arkansas used timely hitting to capture game one of the weekend series against No. 3 Mississippi State 5-3.

Campbell threw 7.2 innings and struck out 10 Bulldogs, allowing just a solo home run to Rowdey Jordan in the fifth. Matt Cronin came in for the final four outs, striking out three Mississippi State batters.

Down 1-0, the Razorback bats got going in the sixth inning. After a Casey Opitz walk, Christian Franklin singled and Trevor Ezell sacrificed the runners into scoring position. Then Casey Martin (two run double) and Matt Goodheart (RBI single) delivered to give the Hogs a two run lead.

Dominic Fletcher went 3-4 and added a two run home run in the eighth inning for insurance. Fletcher has six long balls on the season and has homered in two straight games.

Mississippi State ace Ethan Small went six innings and struck out nine batters, but allowed those three runs in the sixth.

Game two of the series is Friday at 6:00 p.m. and sees Diamond Hog freshman Patrick Wicklander duel with senior Peyton Plumlee for the Bulldogs.