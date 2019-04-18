× UA Outlines Parking, Shuttle, Security Details For Laura Bush Lecture

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) — The University of Arkansas announced details on parking, shuttle service and security for tonight’s lecture there by former First Lady Laura Bush.

Bush will speak in Bud Walton Arena tonight (April 18) at 7 p.m. as part of the Distinguished Lecture Series. Doors open at 6 p.m. for students and 6:15 p.m. for the general public.

No tickets are necessary for the general seating event, but UA students will get priority. Strict security protocols will be in place, including use of clear bags only and prohibition on umbrellas, video cameras, signs and banners, weapons, food and beverages (including alcohol) and pets. The full list of permitted and non-permitted items can be found here.

The UA baseball and softball teams will be playing Thursday, so parking will be limited. Those attending the lecture are asked to use Lot 56 at MLK Boulevard and Razorback Road. Those will disabilities will have limited parking in Lot 60. Metered parking will be available in the Stadium and Harmon parking garages. Shuttles will run from the Arkansas Union underpass and the Harmon Parking Garage to the arena and back.

More information is available by contacting the Office of Student Activities at osa@uark.edu or by calling (479) 575-5255 or by visiting this website.