× Arkansas Medical Marijuana Sales Set To Begin Mid-May

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Medical marijuana sales in Arkansas are set to begin around May 12 as cultivators plan to begin harvesting the plant in the coming days and regulators finish the approval process for state’s first dispensaries.

Department of Finance and Administration Spokesman Scott Hardin said Friday the final decision for licensing Doctor’s Orders RX in Hot Springs, which would be the state’s first operational dispensary, will be made within the next two weeks.

He said another dispensary in Hot Springs, Green Springs Medical, should be ready for final inspection in the next week or so. Arkansas voters approved medical marijuana’s legalization in 2016.

With around 10,500 Arkansans licensed for medical marijuana use and only one cultivator ready to harvest, many are concerned that the initial supply might not meet demand.