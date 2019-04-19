× Bella Vista Man Gets 20 Years For Bentonville Bank Robbery

BENTONVILLE (KFSM) — A Bella Vista man was sentenced to 20 years in prison for stealing more than $3,000 from a Bentonville bank last summer.

Damon Christian Vargas, 21, pleaded guilty last week in Benton County Circuit Court to robbery, theft of property and possession of a firearm by certain persons — all felonies.

Judge Brad Karren also gave Vargas a 20-year suspended sentence set to begin when he’s released from the state Department of Correction.

Bentonville police arrested Vargas on Aug. 11, 2018, after he robbed a Bank OZK on Southwest 14th Street. He was apprehended after a brief search.

Police said he told a teller he was armed and stole $3,200. Investigators said they didn’t find a weapon on Vargas.