Crews On The Scene Of Structure Fire In Springdale

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KFSM) — The Springdale Fire Department is on the scene of a structure fire on the south side of town on Aline Ct. and Bonita Pl.

According to officials, it was a single story house and the home was fully involved when first responders arrived.

One person was transported to local hospital, but it is unknown if there are any injuries at this time.

There are currently approximately seven first responder units on the scene including four firetrucks and one ambulence.

Officials say the fire is out as of right now, and it is unclear as to what caused the fire.

