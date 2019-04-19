× Fayetteville Police Respond To Report Of Bank Robbery On MLK Boulevard

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) — Fayetteville Police are responding to a report of a bank robbery on MLK Boulevard.

Police were called out to a report of an armed robbery at Centennial Bank, 3010 MLK Boulevard about 8:45 a.m Friday (April 19). Several units were responding.

The suspect was described as a white male, about 6 feet tall and 150 pounds, wearing a black jacket and blue pants with a blue stripe down the side, said Sgt. Anthony Murphy with the Fayetteville Police. The man had a black handgun that he used in the robbery. He fled on foot, police said. The man took an undisclosed amount of cash, Murphy said.

Anyone with information on the suspect or the robbery is asked to call Fayetteville Police.

Fayetteville Police, Washington County Sheriff’s deputies and the Arkansas State Police responded to the scene. Murphy said members of the FBI were in town and also responded.

This is the second robbery at the bank in the last five months. On December 7, 2018, police were called to the bank after an armed man in dark clothing robbed the bank with a handgun and stole an undisclosed amount of cash. That man has yet to be caught.

