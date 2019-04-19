× Fayetteville Springfest Returns To Dickson Street Saturday

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) — Live music, a pancake breakfast and an Easter egg hunt highlight the events expected along Dickson Street on Saturday for Springfest.

Springfest returns to downtown Fayetteville on Saturday (April 20) after a year’s hiatus. The annual event kicks off at 7 a.m. with a pancake breakfast at JJs Grill. Proceeds will benefit the events charity recipients. Children under 6 will be able to eat for free, and adults can eat for $5 each. The breakfast includes pancakes, bacon, fruit cup, coffee and orange juice. The breakfast runs until 10 a.m.

At 9 a.m., the opening of the Kids Zone in the Walton Arts Center Rose Garden kicks off with an Easter Egg Hunt. The hunt will run from 9-9:30 a.m. Children under 5 will have first crack at it, then children ages 6-12 will be allowed to hunt.

The rest of the time, the Kids Zone will feature face painting, kids yoga by Yoga Dayza and arts and crafts. There will be an area set aside for children with special needs so they can participate safely in the fun. Security and event staff will be on hand in the kids zone all day.

Live music will be performed on two stages at Springfest this year: the Bruce Walker Memorial Stage near West Avenue and the Just Love Stage at Kingfish of School Avenue. Musical groups take both stages starting at 10 a.m. Musical acts this year include School of Rock, Ashtyn Barbaree, Samantha Hunt, Jenna & The Soulshakers, Blacklisted and The Poggs, among many others. Patrons are encouraged to bring a folding chair to sit and listen to the music.

Finally, the most well-known and possibly most unique event of Springfest is the annual Bed Races. The races will consist of eight teams of three racers who must push their beds up Dickson Street to the finish line. Bed races begin at 3 p.m.

Art, food and and other vendors will line Dickson Street throughout the day.

Dickson Street will be closed from 3 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday for the event. West Avenue will remain open. Parking will be limited on Dickson Street but will be available in the paid lots and decks at the Walton Arts Center and Underwoods and Spring Street decks.

More information is available on the Springfest website.