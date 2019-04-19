× Mike Anderson Hired As Head Coach At St. John’s

QUEENS, N.Y. (KFSM) – It didn’t take long for former Arkansas basketball coach Mike Anderson to land on his feet and now he’s headed to the Big Apple.

Anderson was hired by St. John’s today to try to jumpstart the Red Storm program. Arkansas fired Anderson after eight seasons last month.

“My family and I are extremely excited to join the St. John’s University community,” Anderson said. “This basketball program is rooted with such great tradition and it has a history built by legendary coaches, so this is a humbling experience. I look forward to mentoring the young men who will represent St. John’s proudly on the court, in the classroom and in our community.”

For his career, Anderson has a 369-200 record with stops at UAB, Missouri and with the Razorbacks. In the eight seasons in Fayetteville, Anderson led the Hogs to the NCAA Tournament three times and did not have a losing record while going 169-102 overall with an 18-16 record in his final season.

Arkansas hired Eric Musselman from Nevada to replace Anderson.

St. John’s went 21-13 and reached the NCAA Tournament but was eliminated in the First Four round. Previous coach Chris Mullin stepped down earlier this month citing a personal loss. Mullin’s brother died from a battle with cancer in March.