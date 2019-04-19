Semi Crashes Into Utility Pole In Mulberry, Leaving Over 100 OG&E Customers Without Power

Mulberry, Ark. (KFSM) — A semi crashed into a utility pole on S Main Street in Mulberry Friday (April 19), leaving over 100 OG&E customers temporarily without power.

Barriers are being put up to block part of the Main Street while crews work to remove the downed utility pole from the road, Mulberry Mayor Gary Baxter said in a Facebook post.

OG&E’s outage map shows 105 people are without power in Mulberry due to the crash. It’s estimated power will be restored by 4:40 p.m.

No injuries were reported from the crash.