State Police Investigating After Person In Fort Smith Police Custody Dies

FORT SMITH (KFSM) — Arkansas State Police are investigating after a person in Fort Smith Police custody died.

According to the Fort Smith Police, officers made an arrest early Friday of a person who died “at some point” while in police custody. No details on the person’s identity or why they were arrested has been released.

“There is no indication at this time that the individual’s death was a result of police action,” police said in a Facebook post.

The two officers involve were put on paid administrative leave as part of standard protocol, and an investigation was started by the Arkansas State Police. 5NEWS has reached out to State Police and is awaiting comment.

