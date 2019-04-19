Walmart Is Testing LED-Projected Floor Ads In Bentonville Store

BENTONVILLE (TB&P) — Walmart, which has said it will use innovative measures in stores to boost sales, is testing LED projectors that display ads on the floor of the Supercenter on South Walton Boulevard in Bentonville.

There are three projectors displaying colorful ads on the floors in the toy department. Fayetteville-based Field Agent sent agents to the store on Wednesday (April 17) to chronicle their reactions to the ads. Agents responded by saying the LED signs on the floor were eye-catching and “definitely grab your attention.”

The signs draw attention to special price rollbacks or everyday low prices of specific toys such as Hot Wheels and Nerf products, with the prices highlighted on the floor ad. The projectors are mounted in the ceiling above the aisles. There was a third projector on the girls’ toy aisle that was not in use when Talk Business & Politics visited the store on Wednesday.

