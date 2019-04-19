You Had One Job: Painting Of ‘School’ In Crosswalk Doesn’t Go Well

DORAL, Fla. (CNN) — It seems someone may need to go back to S-C-H-O-O-L.

The painting of a new crosswalk outside a school under construction on Northwest 54th Street in Doral didn’t go well — the city ended up with the world “Scohol” instead.

“It’s not a good thing when you misspell ‘school,'” said onlooker Maxwell Easter. “It’s not a good look at all.”

It may not be a good look, but it’s ironic enough to go viral, and it had people stopping to snap photos.

“My buddy pulled it up on Twitter and saw that someone had misspelled ‘school,’ and we had to come see it for ourselves,” Easter said.

But the snafu didn’t stick around for long. Once the city of Doral saw the viral post, they responded on Twitter, saying they’re working expeditiously to correct it.

“The city called us up to get it done and fixed,” said one of the contractors called in to correct the misspelling. A reporter with Local 10 News wanted to be sure the man was up for the scholarly assignment.

“So how are you going to spell it?” she asked.

“S-C-H-O-O-L,” the man replied with a laugh.

The crosswalk has since been repainted.