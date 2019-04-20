A Couple Is Getting Married At An Airport’s Baggage Claim, Where They Met

You may not think of an airport as the most romantic location. But for one couple, it’s where it all began.

Michelle Belleau and Ron Peterson will tie the knot Saturday at Cleveland Hopkins International Airport’s baggage claim, where they met.

“Cocktail Attire, but seriously, we don’t care,” the couple wrote on their wedding website. “Come as you are.”

It’s apparently a first for the airport, which said 120 guests have RSVPed.

“To our knowledge, we have never had a wedding at the airport,” a spokesperson for Cleveland Hopkins International Airport told CBS News on Saturday.

According to Cleveland.com, the couple met 12 years ago when Belleau’s boss asked her to pick up a client from Los Angeles at the airport. That client turned out to be Peterson, and they’ve been together ever since.

“He said he really wanted to get married at the place we first met,” Belleau told Cleveland.com earlier this month. “I couldn’t think of anything more perfect.”

