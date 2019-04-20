× Arkansas Unemployment Falls to 3.7% In March After Job Gains

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Unemployment in Arkansas fell to 3.7% in March following a third straight month in the number of people who have jobs in the state.

The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics said Friday that Arkansas’ unemployment rate dropped from 3.8% in February. The national unemployment rate was 3.8% in March, unchanged from February.

Susan Price of the Arkansas Department of Workforce Services told the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette that there were 2,079 more Arkansans employed in March than there were in February. In the past three months, the number of employed Arkansans has risen by 3,800.

Mervin Jebaraj, director of the Center for Business and Economic Research at the University of Arkansas in Fayetteville, says a survey of Arkansas businesses indicates that the state has gained about 9,900 jobs in the past year.