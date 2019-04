Plenty of sunshine and quickly warming temperatures will make a beautiful morning for Easter Sunday.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Easter Morning Forecast

By the afternoon, highs will near the 80 degree mark thanks to winds increasing to around 15 MPH out of the south.

A small shortwave will try to create a few light sprinkles Sunday evening. The majority will fall in Missouri but we could get a stray shower. Otherwise most of us will remain dry.

Rain chances really ramp up by Monday night and into Tuesday.

-Matt