Father Says Teens Death Is Due To Fall From Moving Vehicle

FORT SMITH, Ark.— A 17-year-old girl died Friday (April 19.) in Fort Smith after her father says she most likely and unknowingly jumped from a moving vehicle on I-540 near the Kelley exit.

Police have not confirmed the location and Brian Phelps, father of Jasmine Rain Phelps, said police are not telling his family much at this point.

While driving from his home in Texas to Fort Smith, Phelps said he tried to gather as much information as he could.

According to Brian, Jasmine had been staying at a girls' shelter and was in the custody of the shelter.

He said Jasmine was temporarily staying with family for the Easter weekend when she attended a party Friday night in Fort Smith.

Phelps said he was told a fight broke out and police were called. He also said Jasmine was taken to the police station and then picked up by the shelter.

"As they were bringing her and somewhere around the Kelley exit, around 65 mph it's been stated she jumped out of the vehicle," Brian said. "I'd like to know why they don't have safety locks, child locks, on their doors so teenagers and kids can't jump out of their van. Why was there only one adult when there was a minor suspected on drugs and alcohol?"

As the Phelps' search for answers, those who knew Jasmine mourn the loss of a friend. They remember a bright 17-year-old whose memory and life they're honoring during this difficult time.

"She was always looking for the good," Brian said. "She always looked for the best, she always tried to be the shining star in the room. She always looked to try and make everybody else happy."

The Phelps' are in the process of planning Jasmine's funeral at this time.

We have reached out to the Arkansas State Police and Fort Smith Police, who have yet to comment.

Stay with 5NEWS as we continue to follow this story.