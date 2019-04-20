× Musselman Lands First Commitment As Razorbacks Coach

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) – When Eric Musselman was announced as the new Arkansas basketball coach, most knew to expect a different kind of recruiting style.

That different style has officially started as he landed his first commitment just less than two weeks after taking over the Razorbacks program.

Jeantal Cylla, a 6-foot-7 transfer forward, committed to play for the Razorbacks this season as he made an official visit to Fayetteville this weekend. Cylla spent the past two seasons at UNC-Wilmington where he averaged 13.7 points and 4.6 rebounds for the Seahawks and shot just less than 43 percent from the field.

Cylla made the announcement on Twitter:

All Glory To God 🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/yrTkSKPloD — Jeantal Go Ham (@J_Cylla) April 20, 2019

Musselman made a habit of getting transfers when he was the coach at Nevada as he signed more transfers than high school recruits. During his introductory press conference, the Razorbacks coach said that was partly due to the talent level in the Reno area.

Cylla was second on the team for UNC-Wilmington in both points and rebounds in his one season on the court. He sat out the 2017-18 season after transferring from Florida Atlantic.