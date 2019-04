TONTITOWN, Ark.—The Tontitown Fire Department reported they battled back-to-back fires earlier today.

The first blaze was reported at 3:30 p.m. and crews did not finish fighting the fire and subsequent flames until 7 p.m.

The fire department cited the difficult terrain and thick brush for making the fires so difficult to fight.

Joining the Tontitown Fire Department was the Johnson Fire Department, Wheeler Volunteer Fire Department and Tontitown Police Department.