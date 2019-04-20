Two Teens Arrested in Connection with Journalist’s Killing

IRELAND (CBS) — Police in Northern Ireland have arrested two teenagers in connection with the fatal shooting of journalist Lyra McKee. The men, aged 18 and 19, were detained Saturday under anti-terrorism legislation and taken to Belfast for questioning, the Police Service of Northern Ireland said.

The men have not been identified or charged. Police had said earlier there was one gunman who pulled the trigger who had been backed by an “organization,” and said they were searching for multiple suspects.

McKee, 29, was a rising star of investigative journalism. She was killed during rioting in the city of Londonderry Thursday night, probably by a stray bullet aimed at police. Police called it a “terrorist act” and said the New IRA dissident group was most likely responsible.

The rioting broke out after the Northern Irish police, fearing violence over the weekend, conducted a series of raids searching for weapons and ammunition.

The use of a firearm apparently aimed at police marks a dangerous escalation in sporadic violence that continues to plague Northern Ireland 21 years after the Good Friday peace agreement was signed. Assistant Chief Constable Mark Hamilton said earlier that a gunman fired a number of shots at police during the unrest.

To read the full CBS News article, click here.