Fire At Fort Smith Apartment Complex Sends Multiple People To The Hospital

FORT SMITH (KFSM) — A fire at an apartment complex in Fort Smith sent two people to the hospital, and left several tenants without a home.

Fort Smith firefighters were called to a fire at the West Apartments on 50th St. Sunday (April 21). Crews were able to put out the fire by around 6 p.m.

Two tenants had to be transported to a local hospital. The extent of their injuries is unknown at this time.

Those living in four units at the apartments will not be able to return home tonight due to the flames.

Details into what caused the blaze has not been released.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information is made available.

