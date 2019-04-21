Little Rock Police Investigate Officer-Involved Shooting At Arby’s

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Little Rock police are investigating an officer-involved shooting at 2704 S. Shackleford Rd. Arby’s Sunday.
Authorities have not released any other details on the incident at this time,
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Chief Humphrey on scene of officer involved shooting off the 2700 block of Shackleford Road in Little Rock. #ARNews pic.twitter.com/Z4l2kjyDuv
— Zack Briggs (@KATVZack) April 21, 2019
Reports of a shooting at Arby’s parking lot off Shackleford Road in Little Rock #ARnews pic.twitter.com/pRcCQhEBAF
— Zack Briggs (@KATVZack) April 21, 2019