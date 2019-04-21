Little Rock Police Investigate Officer-Involved Shooting At Arby’s

Little Rock police are investigating an officer-involved shooting at 2704 S. Shackleford Rd. Arby’s Sunday.

Authorities have not released any other details on the incident at this time,

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Chief Humphrey on scene of officer involved shooting off the 2700 block of Shackleford Road in Little Rock. #ARNews pic.twitter.com/Z4l2kjyDuv — Zack Briggs (@KATVZack) April 21, 2019