Teen Falls From Bluff In Newton County

NEWTON COUNTY, Ark. (KATV) - A 15-year-old male from Texas fell from a bluff at Mule Tail Falls Saturday (April 20), according to Newtown County Sheriff Glenn Wheeler.

Police said the teen fell approximately 15ft, severely injuring his legs, and sustained facial and other injuries.

The sheriff said around 30 rescue personnel responded to the scene.

The teen was brought out to an ambulance and then airlifted to Arkansas Children's Hospital in Springdale.

Investigators said the Newton County Sheriff's Office, Newton County Search and Rescue, Tri-County Search and Rescue, Mennonite Disaster Services, Christian Action Ministries, The National Park Service, Arkansas Game and Fish Commission, Harrison Fire and Rescue, BUFFSAR, NARMC EMS, and Air Evac took part in the rescue.

Authorities have not released any other details on the incident at this time.

5 News in Fort Smith reported that this is the second incident in the area in the past week. Last weekend a college student from South Dakota was killed after falling from Hawksbill Crag.