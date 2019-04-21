UAFS Chancellor Nominee Moving To Fort Smith With Excitement, Ideas And Cats

FORT SMITH (TB&P) —Dr. Terisa Riley is excited about Fort Smith. Since it was announced Tuesday (April 16) that she was recommended as the next University of Arkansas at Fort Smith chancellor, she has been inundated with messages of support and congratulations.

“I am already so excited about being a part of the community,” Riley said in an interview with Talk Business & Politics. “I met and talked with so many people when I was there for my interview. It’s obvious Fort Smith is a very caring community.”

Dr. Donald Bobbitt, president of the UA System, announced Riley as his choice Tuesday. If approved by the University of Arkansas System Board, Riley will begin the job leading the institution with around 5,840 students and 914 faculty July 1. Former chancellor Dr. Paul Beran left Aug. 31 for a new job as executive director and CEO of the South Dakota Higher Education Board of Regents.

Riley, who will be the first female leader of the university and its preceding institutions, will have an annual salary of $290,000. Details of the official offer are expected to be released soon, according to Nate Hinkel, UA System director of communications. Beran, who served as chancellor for 12 years, was earning $224,910 when he left the position. Hinkel said it is uncertain when the UA Board will act on Bobbitt’s selection. The Board has a meeting set for May 22-23, and no special meeting has been scheduled to consider Bobbitt’s recommendation.

