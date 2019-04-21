Unsettled Weather This Week

An upper-level low will park towards our west and help spark showers and storms throughout this week starting on Tuesday morning. No major severe weather is expected.

Rainfall Outlook

Around an inch of rain could fall by the end of the week. That’s not a lot of rain stretched out over three days. Thus, no major heavy rain is expected, but rather scattered showers and isolated storms. There will be several dry periods throughout the week.

Isolated Example: (3PM Tuesday)

Rainfall Chances This Week

-Matt