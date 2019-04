Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The weather for Easter Sunday services is sunny and comfortable. Temperatures climb into the 60s and eventually into the 70s.

Afternoon highs will reach the upper 70s and low 80s.

Plenty of sunshine with few clouds across the area today. Winds will be from the south at around 15 mph. A stray shower is possible after dinner and overnight. this won't impact your plans, and most won't see any rain.

-Sabrina