A&E’s ‘Live Rescue’ To Feature Fort Smith EMS

FORT SMITH (KFSM) — Monday (April 22) night’s episode of “Live Rescue” on A&E will feature Fort Smith EMS.

“Live Rescue” is similar to A&E’s other popular reality show “Live PD” where camera crews travel around with officers to catch them performing their daily duties.

Hosted by veteran journalist Ashleigh Banfield, “Live Rescue” follows firefighters, paramedics and EMTs from across the country as they bravely put their lives on the line responding to emergency rescue calls.

“Live Rescue” featuring Fort Smith EMS airs at 8 p.m. tonight on A&E.