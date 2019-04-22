× After Big Weekends, Noland & Martin Honored By SEC

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM)–As a team, Arkansas earned the national spotlight with a three game sweep of then No. 3 Mississippi State. And two players that keyed that weekend were honored by the SEC.

Casey Martin was named SEC Player of the Week and Connor Noland shared SEC Freshman of the Week with LSU pitcher Cole Henry.

Noland (2-2) pitched a career high 7.2 innings in Saturday’s 10-2 win to clinch the sweep. The freshman allowed just four hits and struck out five while throwing 89 pitches. That came after the Greenwood native started Tuesday’s game against Arkansas Pine Bluff and threw two scoreless innings with two strikeouts.

Meanwhile, Martin exploded at the plate hitting .471 (8-17) with seven runs, 10 RBI and three walks. Martin homered against UA Pine Bluff and carried his hot bat to the weekend. The sophomore broke the game open on Friday with a grand slam, his 8th home run of the season. The Lonoke native also added two doubles and now has 17 this year.

Martin & Noland helped the Razorbacks to a 30-10 record, as No. 8 Arkansas is currently on a five game winning streak.

The Hogs welcome Dave Van Horn’s old school Northwestern State to Baum-Walker Stadium on Tuesday (6:30 p.m.) & Wednesday (3:00 p.m.) for the last midweek series.

Next week, Arkansas plays its final midweek game against Grambling State in Little Rock.