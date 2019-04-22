April 21-27 Is National Infertility Awareness Week

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KFSM) — April 21-27, 2019, is National Infertility Awareness Week, a movement made to increase awareness of infertility, which affects the reproductive systems of both women and men.

Infertility is defined as the inability of couples to achieve pregnancy after over one year os trying.

Fertility in women is known to decline steadily with age.

Causes for infertility include genetic abnormalities, certain acute and chronic diseases, exposure to certain environmental toxins, smoking, and excessive alcohol use, according to the CDC.

A study conducted between 2011-2013 showed approximately 1.6 million married women between the ages 15-44 in the United States reported difficulty getting pregnant. Approximately 4 million men aged 25-44 years said that they or their partner had asked a doctor for advice, testing, or treatment for infertility during their lifetime.

Infertility can lead to stress, anxiety, and depression in couples trying to conceive, and treatment can be medically invasive and expensive. Fertility treatments can also be associated with health problems for women and resulting children, especially those related to the increased risk for multiple gestations.

