Arkansas State Police: Three Mountain Home Children Reported Missing

MOUNTAIN HOME, Ark. (KTHV) — The Mountain Home Police Department has requested the Arkansas State Police to assist in the search for a three missing children.

Talen Marten, 14, Shyanne Romine, 14, and Lydia Hall, 12, were last seen early this Monday morning at Keystone Apartments in Mountian Home.

Shyanne Romine’s family van, which is a green 2001 Dodge Caravan, was seen leaving the Keystone Apartment complex. It is believed that Shyanne took the van and was accompanied by two other juveniles.

Talen is described as a white male, 5 feet, 9 inches tall, 150 pounds.

Shyanne is described as a white female, 5 feet, 2 inches tall, 190 pounds.

Lydia is described as a white female, 5 feet, 2 inches tall, 130 pounds.

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of these children should contact the Mountain Home Police Department by calling 870-421-8246.