Arkansas State Police: Three Mountain Home Children Reported Missing

Posted 8:54 pm, April 22, 2019, by , Updated at 08:58PM, April 22, 2019

MOUNTAIN HOME, Ark. (KTHV) — The Mountain Home Police Department has requested the Arkansas State Police to assist in the search for a three missing children.

Talen Marten, 14, Shyanne Romine, 14, and Lydia Hall, 12, were last seen early this Monday morning at Keystone Apartments in Mountian Home.

Shyanne Romine’s family van, which is a green 2001 Dodge Caravan, was seen leaving the Keystone Apartment complex. It is believed that Shyanne took the van and was accompanied by two other juveniles.

Talen is described as a white male, 5 feet, 9 inches tall, 150 pounds.

Shyanne is described as a white female, 5 feet, 2 inches tall, 190 pounds.

Lydia is described as a white female, 5 feet, 2 inches tall, 130 pounds.

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of these children should contact the Mountain Home Police Department by calling 870-421-8246.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.