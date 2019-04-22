Earth Day: Fayetteville & Fort Smith Trending Warmer Since 1970

On this Earth Day, I thought I would take a look at the warmer weather we’ve been experiencing since the 1970s.

In Fayetteville, we’re 0.9º warmer on average since the 1970s.

Fort Smith is remarkably warmer since the 1970s. A full 3.9º which is higher than both the Arkansas and United States Average.

If you’ve noticed your allergies are getting worse each year, it’s probably no coincidence. Since 1970, the growing season has been extended by 23 days locally. That’s nearly another full month of allergies compared to decades ago.

Taken as a whole, Arkansas is +2º warmer on average and will continue to trend higher in the decades to come.

-Garrett