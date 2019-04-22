Easter Bunny Joins Brawl In Downtown Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. — The video begins with two men fighting on an Orlando sidewalk — then the Easter Bunny joins the fray.

Instagram user workfth posted the weird video early Monday morning with the caption, “HAPPY EASTER” and “ONLY IN #ORLANDO.”

Warning: Video contains language that may not be suitable for all audiences.

The person dressed in a rabbit costume appears to focus his blows on one of the men involved in the fight until a bystander and a police officer on a bicycle break up the fight.

As the officer talks with the two people in the fight, the rabbit starts pantomiming punches until the bystander pulls them aside.