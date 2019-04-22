× Police: West Fork Woman Had Nearly 5 Pounds Of Pot, Edibles

WEST FORK (KFSM) — Authorities have arrested a West Fork woman accused of selling marijuana in Northwest Arkansas after finding nearly 5 pounds of pot in her home — roughly two pounds of it in edibles.

Karen Gibbons, 62, was arrested in connection with six counts of possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, possession of drug paraphernalia, simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms and possession of a firearm by certain persons.

The 4th Judicial Task Force had been investigating Gibbons as a marijuana distributior in the region, according t oa probable cause affidavit.

On Friday (April 19), the task force searched her home on Sugar Mountain Road, where it found guns, $26,000 in cash and several drugs, including:

2.8 pounds of marijuana

.5 pounds of marijuana edibles

1.3 pounds of marijuana liquid edibles

335 grams of Xanax

12 Hydorcode poills

17 Zolpiderm pills

Ecstasy

49 marijuana vape cartridges

Gibbons is free on a $3,500 bond. She has a hearing set for May 20 in Washington County Circuit Court.

The 4th Judicial Task Force consists of investigators from police agencies in Fayetteville, Springdale, Prairie Grove, Lincoln, Farmington, West Fork, Greenland, Johnson, Tontitown, Elkins, and the Washington County Sheriff’s Office.

Chaired by Fayetteville Police Chief Greg Tabor, the task force provides initial and follow-up investigation work concerning drug-related crimes.