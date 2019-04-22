Portion Of Memorial Drive In Bella Vista Closed For The Rest Of April

Posted 5:25 am, April 22, 2019, by , Updated at 05:26AM, April 22, 2019

BELLA VISTA (KFSM) — Renovation of a nearby business have led to a road closure in Bella Vista.

Part of Memorial Drive near Lake Norwood is closed starting today (April 22) and continuing through Tuesday, April 30.

The road is closing so Commerce Construction can install a drainage pipe in the area. The work is part of the Harp’s Foods expansion project.

The closure is not expected to obstruct Lake Norwood or Cooper Chapel, but it will restrict through traffic on Memorial Drive.

Weather or unforeseen circumstances could delay the reopening date.

