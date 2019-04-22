× Sheryl Crow, Jason Isbell And The 400 Unit Coming To AMP In August

ROGERS (KFSM) — Grammy Award winner Sheryl Crow is coming to the Walmart AMP this August.

Crow will be joined by Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit on Aug. 30. Tickets go on sale this Friday (April 26) at 10 a.m.

Starting Friday, tickets will be on sale online or by phone, or at the Walmart AMP box office in Rogers from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday or noon to 4 p.m. on Saturday. They’ll also be available at the Walton Arts Center box office in Fayetteville from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. weekdays, and noon to 4 p.m. on Saturday. Tickets can also be purchased online at www.amptickets.com or by calling (479) 443-5600.

Crow has produced 10 studio albums and several hits, including “All I Wanna Do,” “If It Makes You Happy” and “My Favorite Mistake.” She’s been nominated for and won several awards, including Grammys, American Music Awards, American Country Awards and Billboard Music Awards. She’s also an actress and has performed in several shows, including “One Tree Hill,” “30 Rock,” “Hannah Montana” and “NCIS: New Orleans.”

Singer-songwriter Jason Isbell and The 400 Unit began his career in the rock band Drive-By Truckers before taking on a solo career with Americana-style music. His fourth solo album, Southeastern, was a critical and commercial success and earned several awards, including Americana Music Awards. He teamed up with The 400 Unit in 2009 and has since produced several albums with the band, including “The Nashville Sound,” which won the Grammy Award in 2017 for Best Americana Album. His song “Maybe It’s Time” was performed by Bradley Cooper on the soundtrack to “A Star Is Born.”