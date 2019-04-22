Showers With Low Severe Risk This Week

The upper level winds are unusually weak for April leading to lower than normal severe weather chance for this time of year.

The weather pattern this week will be dominated by a slow moving upper level low pressure system that’s weakening and lifting as it passes across Arkansas and Oklahoma.

The low is removed from the stronger upper level winds to the north in Canada; as a result the severe weather risk is lower and the movement of the low is slower. Tuesday’s severe weather risk is highest around the Dallas-Fort Worth area.

Rain chances will begin on Tuesday and linger into Thursday as the low moves across the area.

Showers will generally be scattered and moving from the southwest to the northeast.

The highest concentration of rain will likely be on Tuesday night into Wednesday morning.

After spotty showers on Thursday, rain will shift east with sunshine expected for Friday and Saturday. Another system is possible in the area late-weekend into early next week.

-Garrett