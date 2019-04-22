University Of Arkansas Hosts ‘Earth Week’ Events

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KFSM) — The University of Arkansas in Fayetteville is doing its part to celebrate Earth Day by a week full of events.
Earth Week is April 22-26 and is a week full of events for people of all ages to get involved. There will be learning opportunities as well as opportunities to participate in service projects.
"Taking care of the planet, realizing that the planet is a very vital resource that we have and it is a privilege to live on this earth and use all of the resources that it has to offer," said student Aylin Pulido. "So it's just really about protecting those resources, conserving them and celebrating what a wonderful life we get to live on earth."
There are many ways to get involved during UA's Earth Week, below is a select list of opportunities.
All Week
- The Student Sierra Coalition RSO is encouraging all campus users to pick up at least one piece of trash while walking around campus. We’re all in this together.
Monday, April 22 (Earth Day!)
- Earth Day Block Party 11 a.m.-2 p.m., Union Mall
- Sustainability Minor Capstone Poster display, noon-1 p.m., 2nd floor Vol Walker Hall
- Victoria Herrmann Lecture presented by the Fay Jones School of Architecture and Design, 4:45-6:15 p.m., Shollmier Auditorium
- Free Mountain Bike Skills Clinic 5 p.m., Oak Ridge Trailhead
Tuesday, April 23
- Oregon 120V Landscape Tool Demo 9-10 a.m., The Gardens
- Earth Week Oak Ridge Trail cleanup and invasive removal 4-6 p.m., Oak Ridge Trail
Wednesday, April 24
- Free coffee! But only if you provide your own coffee cup! BYOCC. 9-11 a.m., Union Mall
- Honors College Pulse: SustainaVILLEity 5 p.m., GEAR 130
Thursday, April 25
- U of A Bicycle Advocacy Council Meeting 2-3:30 p.m., JBHT 535
- DIY Apartment Compost Bin 4-5 p.m., Office for Sustainability, 238 Harmon Ave.