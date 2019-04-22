University Of Arkansas Hosts ‘Earth Week’ Events

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KFSM) — The University of Arkansas in Fayetteville is doing its part to celebrate Earth Day by a week full of events.

Earth Week is April 22-26 and is a week full of events for people of all ages to get involved. There will be learning opportunities as well as opportunities to participate in service projects.

"Taking care of the planet, realizing that the planet is a very vital resource that we have and it is a privilege to live on this earth and use all of the resources that it has to offer," said student Aylin Pulido. "So it's just really about protecting those resources, conserving them and celebrating what a wonderful life we get to live on earth."

There are many ways to get involved during UA's Earth Week, below is a select list of opportunities.

All Week

The Student Sierra Coalition RSO is encouraging all campus users to pick up at least one piece of trash while walking around campus. We’re all in this together.

Monday, April 22 (Earth Day!)

Earth Day Block Party 11 a.m.-2 p.m., Union Mall

Sustainability Minor Capstone Poster display, noon-1 p.m., 2nd floor Vol Walker Hall

Victoria Herrmann Lecture presented by the Fay Jones School of Architecture and Design, 4:45-6:15 p.m., Shollmier Auditorium

Free Mountain Bike Skills Clinic 5 p.m., Oak Ridge Trailhead

Tuesday, April 23

Wednesday, April 24

Free coffee! But only if you provide your own coffee cup! BYOCC. 9-11 a.m., Union Mall

Honors College Pulse: SustainaVILLEity 5 p.m., GEAR 130

Thursday, April 25