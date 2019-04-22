University Of Arkansas Hosts ‘Earth Week’ Events

Posted 3:25 pm, April 22, 2019, by , Updated at 04:18PM, April 22, 2019

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KFSM) — The University of Arkansas in Fayetteville is doing its part to celebrate Earth Day by a week full of events.

Earth Week is April 22-26 and is a week full of events for people of all ages to get involved. There will be learning opportunities as well as opportunities to participate in service projects.

"Taking care of the planet, realizing that the planet is a very vital resource that we have and it is a privilege to live on this earth and use all of the resources that it has to offer," said student Aylin Pulido. "So it's just really about protecting those resources, conserving them and celebrating what a wonderful life we get to live on earth."

There are many ways to get involved during UA's Earth Week, below is a select list of opportunities.

All Week

  • The Student Sierra Coalition RSO is encouraging all campus users to pick up at least one piece of trash while walking around campus. We’re all in this together.

Monday, April 22 (Earth Day!)

Tuesday, April 23

Wednesday, April 24

Thursday, April 25

  • U of A Bicycle Advocacy Council Meeting 2-3:30 p.m., JBHT 535
  • DIY Apartment Compost Bin 4-5 p.m., Office for Sustainability, 238 Harmon Ave.
