Van Buren Man Arrested For Sending Nude Photos And Videos To Special Needs Minor

VAN BUREN (KFSM) — A 35-year-old man is behind bars at the Crawford County Detention Center after police say he was sending nude photos and videos to a minor with special needs.

On April 16, officers received a tip that William Roberts was sending inappropriate text messages to a minor who is under 16-years-old, Sgt. Johnathan Wear with the Van Buren Police Department says.

According to the victims family, the minor has special needs.

Detectives were able to positively identify Roberts as the suspect and obtain evidence corroborating with the victim’s statement.

Roberts was arrested following an interview at the Van Buren Police Department for computer exploitation of a child.

He was booked into the Crawford County Detention Center.

Johnathan Wear said if anyone else has had any similar encounters with Roberts to contact the Van Buren Police Department Criminal Investigation Division.