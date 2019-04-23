97 Year Old Fort Smith Woman Wins State Beauty Pageant In Hot Springs

(KFSM) — A 97-year-old woman was crowned queen during the Arkansas state pageant in Hot Springs.

Jessie Pittman, who lives at Fianna Hills Nursing and Rehabilitation in Fort Smith, won both the nursing home’s pageant and her districts pageant, which led her to represent her district in the state pageant Tuesday (April 23).

This was the first time Pittman has ever competed in pageants. She beat contestants from seven other districts during the state pageant and was crowned by Miss Arkansas.

Congratulations Jessie!