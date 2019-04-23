× Area Law Enforcement Taking Part In Saturday’s National Drug Take Back Day

(KFSM) — Law enforcement agencies in Northwest Arkansas, the River Valley and eastern Oklahoma will be hard at work this Saturday (April 27) collecting unused prescription drugs as part of the National Drug Take Back Day.

The idea behind Drug Take Back Day is for law enforcement officers to collect unused medication so it doesn’t end up in the wrong hands. Local officers say the event helps prevent drug abuse and overdoses in the community.

For those who can’t make it out this Saturday, many area sheriff’s offices and some police departments have drop-off boxes at their locations dedicated to prescription medication.

Local agencies including Fayetteville, Springdale, Van Buren and Poteau police departments are among those taking part in the event, as are several sheriff’s departments, including Benton, Washington, Sebastian and Crawford counties.

A complete list can be found by searching via the collection site locator on the Drug Enforcement Administration website. Clicking “Map” beside each agency will show the location where the drugs will be collected on Saturday.

In addition to Saturday’s event, several local agencies have permanent drug collection boxes in their lobbies, including Van Buren and Springdale Police and the Sequoyah County Sheriff’s Office. Several agencies with permanent boxes are listed on the DEA’s Take Back Day website.