Local High School In Top 50 Of Nationwide Vans Shoe Design Contest

DANVILLE, Ark. (KFSM) — Danville High Schools Art Department could win $75,000.00 towards their art education program with a little help from you.

Danville is a finalist in a nationwide shoe design contest being put on by Vans Shoes.

Vans asked over 500 schools to decorate and paint two pairs of shoes for their competition. One pair of shoes had to represent “Local Flavor” and the second pair had to represent an “Off The Wall” theme.

19 Danville art students were selected to submit designs for the shoes. Then, they worked as a team to choose who had the best plans.

The students worked for four weeks on the shoes.

The grand prize winner will receive $75k for their art program, a visit from Vans for celebration on their school campus filled with art and music, and the four runners-up will be awarded $10,000 each and limited-edition Vans gift.

Click here to cast your vote in the competition.