× Bats Stay Hot As Arkansas Routs Northwestern State

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) – Arkansas had no issues putting up runs over the weekend against then No. 3 ranked Mississippi State and the offensive onslaught continued Tuesday inside Baum-Walker Stadium.

For the fifth time in their last six games, the Razorbacks plated 10 runs or more as they rolled past Northwestern State 19-2 to take the opener of the two game series. The game was called in the top of the ninth due to weather.

It didn’t take long for the Arkansas offense to get things going against the Demons as they scored three runs in the second, two more in the third and four runs crossed the plate in the fourth as the Razorbacks built a 9-0 lead.

Jordan McFarland, Heston Kjerstad, Jack Kenley, Curtis Washington and Dominic Fletcher all went deep for the Razorbacks as they pushed their season total of 49 home runs through 41 games. The long ball for McFarland and Washington was their first of the season. Eight different Arkansas players drove in a run while Kjerstad, Zach Plunkett and Washington led the way as they each picked up three base hits.

Arkansas coach Dave Van Horn said they would use a pitching staff by committee for both games against Northwestern State this week and he was able to stay to that game plan. The Razorbacks used five different pitchers, including five innings from Kole Ramage who picked up his seventh win of the season. Ramage’s seven victories ties him for the team lead with Isaiah Campbell.