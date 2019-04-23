Bentonville Man Gets 55 Years For Sexually Abusing Two Girls

BENTONVILLE (KFSM) — A Bentonville man was sentenced to more than 50 years in prison after a jury convicted him for sexually abusing two women when they were children.

Virgil Nathan Oliver, 51, was found guilty last month in Benton County Circuit Court of rape and sexual assault.

Judge Robin Green sentenced Oliver to 55 years in the state Department of Correction. He will have to register as a sex offender and pay more than $10,000 in fines and court fees.

Oliver, who was arrested in January 2018, is appealing his conviction.

The jury acquitted Oliver of witness bribery. Police allege Oliver sought to pay one of the girl’s $10,000 to change her testimony.

Bentonville police learned of the allegations when the women reported that Oliver abused them when they were younger.

Virgil initially denied touching one of the girls, but after police confronted Virgil with text messages he allegedly sent the victim, he said he was showing her how to masturbate.