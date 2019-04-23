Children Safety Center Of Washington County Holds Open House

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WASHINGTON COUNTY (KFSM) — April is child abuse prevention month and the Children's Safety Center (CSC) of Washington County held an open house Tuesday (April 23).

The Children's Safety Center is the only center of its kind in Washington County and is the first in the state. The facility provides children with the knowledge and power to overcome abuse and begin to trust, hope and heal.

When a child comes through the CSC, they leave a handprint on the wall to represent an emotional story of recovery.

Since opening 23 years ago, the CSC has put more than 10,000 handprints on the walls.

"This is such an important day because of confidentiality we can`t allow the community to come inside and see our building," said CSC Development Director Emily Rappe Fisher. "So twice a year we try to have an open house, invite the community in, talk about the stories behind the handprints, the importance of learning about what's happening in our community and then also how to protect your kids."

In 2018 alone, the CSC saw 838 alleged child abuse victims, primarily from Washington County, and most were sexual abuse allegations. That is a 24% increase from 2017.